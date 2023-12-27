Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,324.36 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,324.36 or 0.05410890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $21.48 billion and $23.20 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,219.71070991 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $23,941,437.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

