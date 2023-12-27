Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 713,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

