Lam Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lam Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

