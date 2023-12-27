Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,398 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 478,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,449. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

