Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

