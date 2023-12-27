Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

