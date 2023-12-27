Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391,461. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

