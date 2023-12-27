iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $204.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.