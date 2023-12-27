iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $303.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,560. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

