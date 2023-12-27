iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.68

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.68 and last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 1164976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.