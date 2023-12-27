iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

