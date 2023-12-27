iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

