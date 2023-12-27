iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lessened by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 2,185,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

