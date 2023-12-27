iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 845,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,225. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.