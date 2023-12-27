iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

