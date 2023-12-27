iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.