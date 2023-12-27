Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. 1,484,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,402. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

