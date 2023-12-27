Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 2,181,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,430. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

