Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

