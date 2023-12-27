Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,532. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

