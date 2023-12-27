Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,500. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

