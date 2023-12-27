Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,567,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,446,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day moving average is $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $411.71.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

