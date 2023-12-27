Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
