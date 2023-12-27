Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

