Instrumental Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.30. 65,079,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,431,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

