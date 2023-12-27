HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $586.96. 82,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $588.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

