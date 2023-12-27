Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. 508,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,718. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

