HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.92 Million

HI (HI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. HI has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $387,897.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010375 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $370,167.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

