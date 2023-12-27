Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 58376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.77).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.37. The company has a market cap of £301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is 1,739.13%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

