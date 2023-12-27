Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.