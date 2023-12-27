Head-To-Head Contrast: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 20.14% 17.48% 1.19%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California International Bank, N.A. and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $35.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.49 billion 2.25 $757.90 million $4.40 8.68

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

Synovus Financial beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

