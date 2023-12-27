H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.4 %
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
