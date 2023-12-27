GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

