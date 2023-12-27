Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. 686,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,423. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

