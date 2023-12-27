Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 28,743 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,425. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

