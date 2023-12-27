Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after buying an additional 148,627 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 149,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

