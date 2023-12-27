Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. 188,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,215. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

