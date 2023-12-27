Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,690,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.45. 35,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,047. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.