FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

