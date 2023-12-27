Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $43.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

