Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.05

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 117675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.53 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.8087649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Further Reading

