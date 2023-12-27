First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.