First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

FCCO stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

