Financial Comparison: Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -191.82% -141.02% -90.34% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.22 -$14.52 million ($16.22) -0.04 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nuwellis and Nocturne Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nocturne Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Nocturne Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,214.06%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nocturne Acquisition beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Nocturne Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.