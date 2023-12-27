Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The firm has a market cap of C$399.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.16.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.94 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4352518 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
