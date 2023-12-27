Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The firm has a market cap of C$399.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.16.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.94 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4352518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Khalid Islam acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.48. In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 74,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. Also, Director Khalid Islam bought 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.48. Company insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

