Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.80

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 62300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.