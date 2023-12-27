Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $9,861,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 773.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

