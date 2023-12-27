Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

