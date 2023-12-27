Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DUK opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

