DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

DLocal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after buying an additional 2,160,680 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

