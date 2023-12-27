dForce USD Price Down 4% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 4% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $13,622.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00176094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009208 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,373,386 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9951804 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,836.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

